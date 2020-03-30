Buhari signs COVID-19 Regulations, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night signed the COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, which declared coronavirus a dangerous infectious disease.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said President Buhari signed the regulations in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004), and all other powers enabling him in that regard.

The statement said the Regulations, effective March 30, 2020, also gave legal backing to the various measures outlined in the President’s National Broadcast on March 29, 2020, such as Restriction/Cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State and others toward containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The statement added that exemption had been granted to financial system and money markets to allow very skeletal operations in order to keep the system in light operations during the pendency of these regulations and to ensure that Nigerians can still perform online transactions and use ATMs whilst observing these restrictions.

