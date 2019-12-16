Breaking News
Buhari signs 2020 budget tomorrow

By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow Tuesday, December 17, 2019, sign the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law.

This follows the passage of the 2020 Appropriation Bill by both chambers of National Assembly.

President Buhari had on October 8, 2019 presented a budget proposal of N10.33 trillion tagged “Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation” for the Federal Government at the Joint Session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Detail later…

