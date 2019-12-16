Buhari signs 2020 budget tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow Tuesday, December 17, 2019, sign the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law.

This follows the passage of the 2020 Appropriation Bill by both chambers of National Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Buhari had on October 8, 2019 presented a budget proposal of N10.33 trillion tagged “Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation” for the Federal Government at the Joint Session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Detail later…

Related

Download Daily Trust News App