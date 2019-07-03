Buhari should apologise over comments on Abacha loot – Falana

ADVERTISEMENT

A constitutional lawyer and renowned human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to tender an unreserved apology to Nigerians over his claim that the late military dictator, General Sani Abacha did not steal monies belonging to the Nigerian state.

He also asked for an immediate and comprehensive probe of the disappearance of the $12.2bn under the former Military President Ibrahim Babangida military junta, as well as the investigation of the $16bn allegedly purportedly spent on generating electricity in the country, mostly under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as promised by President Buhari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Falana made the calls on Wednesday in Abuja at a one-day international conference on “Agenda Setting for Citizens’ Interaction with Stolen Assets Recovery: Abacha Loot Recovery and Utilization as Case study,” organized by the Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), in collaboration with ActionAid and Centre for Communication and Social Impact.

According to him, President Buhari had no reason to absolve late General Abacha, having recovered part of his looted funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The President should apologize to Nigerians now that his government has been receiving part of the funds from countries where the funds were stashed,” Falana said.

He also urged the federal government to probe former leaders who have been alleged to have looted public funds.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App