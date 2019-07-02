Buhari shocked by non-payment of Super Eagles bonuses – Lalong

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari was shocked over the non-payment of the allowances of Super Eagles, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has said.

Lalong who was in Egypt to watch the AFCON met with the president at the State House, Abuja yesterday.

He told reporters that: “I came in to have a discussion with Mr. President, of course many of you know that I just came back from Egypt where we went to cheer our Super Eagles and I also brought him the concerns of our players over there and he promised to handle the matter immediately because football is a unifying factor in Nigeria and we shouldn’t joke with it, if they bring back the cup, it will cement our relationship and that is one of it,” he said.

Asked to share the concerns, he said: “Well, many of the concerns raised were that their allowances were not paid and Mr President expressed surprise that he approved these allowances and wondered why they are not paid to them.

“I was a footballer. It’s not like before when you play football out of patriotism, now it’s combined with the economic aspect. When you bring people, definitely from the ministry, you must ensure that their allowances are paid.

“We went there for the joy of it and the day we were there they won their match but when we left yesterday, (Sunday) I understand they lost to Madagascar.

“Defeating Guinea and allowing Madagascar to defeat us is a surprise, but I think with good motivation, these boys would bring back the cup,” he said.

