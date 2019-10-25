  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Buhari sets agenda for Russia-Africa partnership
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari sets agenda for Russia-Africa partnership

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date
President Vladimir Putin of Russia (2nd left); President Muhammadu Buhari (5th right, 2nd row) and other African leaders, during the plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia yesterday.

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the mutually beneficial relationship between Africa and Russia relations must go beyond trade and business to address challenges like counter-terrorism, poverty eradication, human and drug trafficking, illicit financial flows, climate change and migration.

President Buhari, who said this in Sochi, at the first Russia-Africa Summit, stated that the former Soviet Union had been a key partner of Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president said the collapse of the USSR in 1991 affected relations between Russia and African nations, which lagged behind historical levels.

The Russia-Africa Summit is co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin of Russia and African Union Chairman and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.