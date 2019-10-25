Buhari sets agenda for Russia-Africa partnership

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the mutually beneficial relationship between Africa and Russia relations must go beyond trade and business to address challenges like counter-terrorism, poverty eradication, human and drug trafficking, illicit financial flows, climate change and migration.

President Buhari, who said this in Sochi, at the first Russia-Africa Summit, stated that the former Soviet Union had been a key partner of Africa.

The president said the collapse of the USSR in 1991 affected relations between Russia and African nations, which lagged behind historical levels.

The Russia-Africa Summit is co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin of Russia and African Union Chairman and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

