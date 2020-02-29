Buhari sends delegation to Ganduje, Sanusi over Dan Iyan Kano’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a delegation led by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, to deliver condolence messages to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, following the death of Dan Iyan Kano, Ambassador Ado Sanusi.

The delegation was made up of the Minister of Defence, Maj. General Bashir Magashi; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono; Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi; Senior Special Assistants to the President, Sarki Abba and Garba Shehu and the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure.

President Buhari, in separate letters to the Governor and the Emir, said that he was shocked to learn about the death of the Ambassador.

“I received the sad news of the death of Ambassador Ado Sanusi, an astute career diplomat. Sanusi was a dedicated public servant who served very creditably as Nigeria’s Foreign Service Officer. He was a conscientious, competent, distinguished, patriotic and remarkable diplomat who served his country and immediate community with distinction. His great contributions will be remembered for many years to come,” the President said in a statement issued on Saturday by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

Governor Ganduje, who thanked the President for sending the delegation, assured him of support and loyalty on behalf of the people of the State.

The Emir, while receiving the delegation, also thanked the President for supporting the treatment of the late Ambassador before his end came.

Emir Sanusi described the late Ado Sanusi, his uncle, as the most outstanding descendant of Dabo, the Kano ruling family and his death, an irreparable loss.

“A pillar has collapsed. He loved everyone. He was kind, generous and very religious,” he added.

At the family house of the deceased, the Galadima of Kano, Abbas Sanusi, the deceased’s younger brother, who received the presidential delegation, also hailed the President for his support in their moment of grief.

