Buhari sends 2020 FCT budget proposal to N/Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the 2020 statutory budget of the Federal Capital Territory Administration to the National Assembly for consideration and approval. This was in a letter dated December 10, 2019 read yesterday by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari wrote: “Pursuant to Sections 121 and 299 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith, the 2020 statutory budget proposal of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate.

“While hoping that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

