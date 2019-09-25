Buhari sends 2020-2022 expenditure to Reps, proposes N9.79 trillion for 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy.

It was transmitted to the House during Plenary on Wednesday.‎

‎The letter, signed by the President and addressed to the Speaker, Femi Gbjabiamila, was read by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase who presided ‎over the Plenary.

Reading the letter, the Deputy Speaker said the President was seeking the approval of the House to revert the country’s budget cycle from January to December.

The letter will be a precursor to the promise made by the President to submit the 2020 budget to the National Assembly on time to avoid delay in its passage as experienced in the past.

The proposed expenditure by the administration in the 2020 budget is N9.79 trillion.

Details later.

