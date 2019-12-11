Buhari seeks Senate’s confirmation of Nami as FIRS chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of Muhammad Mamman Nami as executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

The request was contained in a letter dated December 9, 2019 read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at plenary yesterday.

Buhari’s letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 3(2) of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted names of nominees as the chairman and members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

“Others members of the FIRS appointed alongside the Executive chairman boss include: James Yakwen Ayuba, North Central; Ado Danjuma, North West; Adam Baba Mohammed, North East; Ikeme Osakwe, South East; Adewale Ogunyomade, South West, and Ehile Adetola Aibangbee, South South.

“Representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government on the board are: Ladidi Bara’atu Mohammed, Office of Attorney-General of the Federation; Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria; Fatima Hayatu, Ministry of Finance; Maagbe Adaa, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission; Umar Ajiya, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; DCG Isah, Nigeria Customs Service, and Registrar General, Corporate Affairs Commission.

