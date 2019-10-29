Buhari seeks confirmation of NDDC board, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate, on Tuesday, received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of 16 nominees for appointment into the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board.

Also received from President Buhari for confirmation, were of President of National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Chief Judge of Federal High Court and three State Commissioners for the independent electoral Commission (INEC).

The President requests, contained in four separate letters, were read by President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, on the floor of the upper chamber at the resumed of plenary today.

The letter for the confirmation of the Board for NDDC, to be chaired by Dr. Pius Odubu, was in accordance with the provision of section 2(2)(a) of the Commission’s (Establishment) Act, 2000.

The letter for the approval of the appointment of President of National Industrial Court, Justice Benedict Bakwaph Kanyip, was pursuant to section 254B(1) of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 constitution as (amended).

Also, the request for the confirmation of appointment of Justice J.T Tsoho as chief Judge of the Federal High Court was pursuant to section 250(1) of the 1999 constitution (as amended), while that of the three Electoral Commissioners was in accordance with paragraph 14(3) of part 1 of the third schedule to the same constitution.

The three INEC electoral commissioners are; Umar Mukhtar Gajiram, Dr Aalibo Sinikiem Johson and Raheem Muideen Olalekan for Borno, Bayelsa and Osun respectively.

After reading the letters, the Senate President referred the letters to their respective committees and asked them to report back in one week.

