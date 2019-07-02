Buhari sacks Yusuf as NHIS boss, re-appoints Dr. Chikwe of NCDC

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo as the new Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

A statement from the federal Ministry of Health on Monday night said the president approved the termination of appointment of the current executive secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf who has been on administrative leave.

This followed recommendations by an independent fact-finding panel on NHIS, the statement said.

The statement said the president also approved the dissolution of the governing board of NHIS and directed the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Health to exercise full powers of the council pending the constitution of a new board.

Similarly, the president also reappointed Dr. Chikwe Andreas Ihekweazu as the Director–General (DG) of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The appointment is in line with the provisions of section 11(1)(3) of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (Establishment) Act, 2018, the statement said.

