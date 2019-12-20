Buhari sacks Odubu-led NDDC Board

  1. Home
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the re-composition of the Pius Odubu-led Niger Delta Development Commission, after the forensic audit of the organization which he ordered earlier.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, also endorsed the existence of the NDDC Interim Management Committee led by Joi Nunieh.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) be recomposed and inaugurated after the forensic audit of the organisation.

“The president has also directed that the Interim Management Team of the NDDC shall be in place till the forensic is completed, and that the supervision of the Commission shall remain under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs,” the release read.

The NDDC board, screened by the Senate on October 30, 2019, has not been inaugurated by the president.

