Buhari sacks Maihaja as NEMA boss, appoints Muhammed

​President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.) as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. Willie Bassey, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, Mohammed appointment took effect from Thursday, 30th April, 2020, for an initial period of four years in accordance with Section 3 of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Act.

“​The erstwhile Director General, Engr. Mustapha Y. Maihaja has been directed to handover all official matters to AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd.) immediately. ​The President thanked the out-gone Director-General for his services and charged the new appointee to serve with diligence and commitment,” the statement said.

Daily Trust reports that Engr. Mustapha Yunusa Maihaja, was appointed in March 2017 after President Buhari sacked Alhaji Muhammed Sani-Sidi as NEMA DG.

A graduated of Electrical Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Maihaja was born in Nguru, Yobe state on 13th April 1963 and he is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

He had worked in public and private organizations including the defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Afri Project Consortium among others.

