Buhari sacks Christian Pilgrim commission boss

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate termination of appointment of Rev. Tor Ujah, as the Executive Secretary (ES), Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha, said in a circular on Tuesday that the sack of the embattled ES is in line with the provision of Section 4, Sub-Section 3 of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rev. Ujah has, therefore, been directed to hand over to Mrs. Esther Kwaghe, Director of Administration in the Commission, who is to oversee the office, pending the appointment of a substantive Executive Secretary,” the statement signed by the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. Willie Bassey said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari, has also directed the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation to work out an appropriate framework for the operation of offshore account maintained by the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, and all other Federal Government Agencies in order to streamline their operations.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App