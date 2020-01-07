Buhari reverses suspension of former MD of REA, Ogunbiyi

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the suspension of Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi from her role as the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) be reversed.

A tweet by the Presidency on Tuesday afternoon announced the change. It said: “Her resignation effective 31 December 2019 has been accepted to enable her take up her new United Nations (UN) appointment.”

Daily Trust reports that the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, in a statement, had directed the immediate suspension of Ogunbiyi on December 23, 2019 over ‘infractions’.

A week after, the Minister announced the appointment of Ahmad SalIhijo Ahmad as the new MD of REA.

While Ahmad assumed office at REA two days after the announcement, Ogunbiyi, who had gotten a UN appointment since October 2019, announced her assumption at the duty post on 2 January, 2020.

Ogunbiyi is serving as the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for All, Co-Chair of UN Energy, and CEO of Sustainable Energy for All.

She had served in the administration of President Buhari for four and half years, coordinating the affairs of REA.

With the reversal of the suspension to an accepted resignation, the federal government, under President Buhari, has given Ogunbiyi a clean bill of health to continue her career at the UN.

