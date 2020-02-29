  1. Home
Buhari retires Oyo-Ita, confirms Yemi-Esan as HoS

By Abbas Jimoh
Oyo-Ita

 

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday night finally approved the retirement of Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Consequently, the President has confirmed the appointed Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan as the substantive Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha made the announcement in a statement signed on his behalf by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr. Olusegun Adekunle.

 

