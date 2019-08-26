Buhari restates commitment to rule of law

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Lagos said that his administration was committed to the rule of law.

The president, represented by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, stated this as he opened the 59th edition of the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference in Lagos.

Buhari urged the delegates to take advantage of the conference to harness legal practice.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Femi Hamzat, said the state remained committed to the maintenance of law and order.

NBA President Paul Usoro said the conference was to afford lawyers the opportunity to place contemporary issues on national agenda and review the framework within which they operate.

“The essence of being lawyers is to ensure that the rule of law is preserved as lawyers represent the voice of the oppressed,” he said.

The president of the International Bar Association, Horatio Neto, stressed the need for legal practice to be based on Information Communication Technology.

“There is the need for technology to infiltrate every aspect of legal practice including filing of processes as well as assignment of these processes,” he said.

