Buhari reshuffles permanent secretaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the creation of new Ministries and restructuring of some Ministries, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of some permanent secretaries (PS) who will also serve as the Accounting Officers of the ministries.

The Director, Communications, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHoSCF), Mrs. Wunmi Ogunmosunle, said on Friday in Abuja in a statement that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, signed the circular authorizing the reshuffle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affected PSs are Engr. Daudu Narai, Ministry of Special Duties; Mr. Louis Edozien, Ministry of Power; Mr. Mbaeri Maurice Nnamdi, Ministry of Police Affairs; and Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, Ministry of Finance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are, “Dr Muhammed Dikwa, Permanent Secretary, Finance (Special Duties); Mr. Ernest Afolabi Umakhire, Permanent Secretary, Finance (Budget and National Planning); Mrs Anagbogu Nkiruka, Ministry of Women Affairs; Alhaji Sabiu Zakari, Ministry of Transportation.

“Dr. Mohammed Bukar Ministry of Works and Housing; Engr. Hassan Musa, Ministry of Aviation, Director (Air Transport Management) to oversee office of the permanent secretary; and Mrs. Anetu-Anne Aliu, Director, Social Welfare, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (Director, Social Welfare) to oversee office of the permanent secretary,” the circular said.

According to Mrs. Oyo-Ita, the arrangement takes immediate effect and remains in force until further notice.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App