Buhari removes Peterside, appoints Bashir Jamoh as NIMASA DG

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the appointment of Bashir Jamoh as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA thus denying Dr. Dakuku Peterside a second term in office.

Peterside’s tenure as NIMASA DG ends on March 10, 2020.

Peterside had been in a running battle with the National Assembly. He had turned down invitation to appear before the National Assembly joint committee investigating activities of foreign vessel owners in the country.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed DG is currently the Executive Director, Administration and Finance at NIMASA.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Jamoh, who hails from Kaduna, is also the president of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria.

The 56-year-old holds a PhD from the University of Port Harcourt, specialising in logistics and transport management.

He also holds a master’s degree in management from Korea Maritime and Ocean University, a post-graduate diploma in management sciences from Bayero University, Kano and a diploma in accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Jamoh is said to have 32 years of professional experience in the transportation and maritime sector.

He is the author of the book, Harnessing Nigeria’s Maritime Assets: Past, Present and Future.

Jamoh joined NIMASA in 2003 as an assistant chief commercial officer, eastern and central zones.

He served with the Kaduna state government before transferring his services to the then National Maritime Authority in 1994.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App