Buhari, religious leaders urge Nigerians to ignore war mongers

President Muhammadu Buhari, the Sultan of Sokoto and President, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affair (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, and other eminent Nigerians have urged the citizens to embrace peace and ignore war mongers in the interest of the country.

They made the call on Thursday in Abuja at the one-day youth summit on peace building in the country, with the themed “Towards Peaceful and Harmonious Nigeria: The Role of Christian and Muslim Youths”.

President Buhari, who challenged the youths to live up to the tenets of their faith and the best values of human kind, said it is unfair in the nation’s now historic juncture for some people to be beating drums of tribal division.

The President was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the summit jointly organised by Community and Youth Development (CYD) and Christian Youth for Peace and Development Initiative (CYPDI).

The vice president, who narrated how on the 30th of May this year, received in audience with Plateau State based Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, an 83 year old Muslim cleric who saved the lives of 262 Christians, said Nigerians must emulate the cleric.

The Sultan represented by the Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Chindo Yamusa, said both Muslims and Christians must live in peace with one another.

Also, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, represented by the Director, Legal and Public Affairs, CAN, Evangelists Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, said Nigeria is leading the world in peace building.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, represented by his deputy, Ahmed Idris Wasse, urged the youth to shun corruption.

In his keynote, Prof Ishaq Oloyede of the NSCIA, urged Nigerians to build bridges rather than erecting fences.

