Buhari reiterates commitment to youth inclusion in government

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated that his administration is committed to youth inclusion in the current government to ensure good governance.

The President disclosed this when the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) led by its president, Bello Bala Shagari, paid him a courtesy call at the State House in Abuja.

In a statement, signed by the Mukhtar Jebba, NYCN’s Organising Secretary, it noted that the president re-emphasized his commitment on youth inclusion in his government to ensure good governance.

The President however charged the Nigerian youths to shun ethnicity and religious discrimination.

In his remark, the NYCN President called on Nigerian youths to heed the call of President Buhari in their best interest.

He also used the opportunity to assure President Buhari that the leadership of the NYCN is working towards harmonizing and unifying the Nigerian youths to end the ongoing crises in the Council.

