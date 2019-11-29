Buhari reforms designed to fast track growth—Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barr Mohammed Abdullahi on Friday said the bulk of policies of president Mohammadu Buhari initiated by the Ministry were aimed at putting Nigeria on the track of sustainable development.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the 17th meeting of the National Council on Science and Technology held in Awka, Anambra state capital.

The theme of the meeting “Moving Nigeria from Import dependent to Sustainable Self-reliant and exporting Nation through Science, Technology and Innovation.”

The minister described the theme as apt in view of the numerous challenges facing the country including security and rampant cases of smuggling across the borders.

He said, “President Buhari administration had initiated guided reforms for the growth, development and well being of the citizens” he stated.

He said, Buhari led administration meant well for the citizens, advising that Nigerians to always patronise local products to fast tract the development drive of the government.

He said ministry is working hard to synergise the organized private sector for research and development.

Earlier the commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Anambra state, Prof. Theresa Nkechi Obikezie, said the National council on Science and Technology was aimed at promoting the Scientific development and technological modernization of Nigeria through developing high level of human resources, promoting and maintaining Scientific research projects as well as disseminating Scientific and technological Information.

