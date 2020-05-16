Buhari receives Madagascan COVID-19 Herbal `Drug’

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Madagascan native formulation against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he will listen to science before allowing traditional or any new medicines to be administered on Nigerians.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said the president made this known at an audience with the visiting President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau.

The presidential aide revealed that Guinea-Bissau’s President brought along with him the samples of the traditional medicine as shared to African nations by Madagascar.

Shehu quoted President Buhari to have said his position on all such herbal or traditional medicinal postulates had remained the same.

The Nigerian leader said: “We have our institutions, systems and processes in the country. Any such formulations should be sent to them for verification.

“I will not put it to use without the endorsement of our institutions.’’

Embalo said his visit was to seek counsel from his “father,” President Buhari, on his plan for a “government of national unity” and a proposed war against corruption in his country having stabilised Guinea Bissau after winning recent election.

He also said that his new government met a country beset with a number of issues and problems, the resolution of which would require tremendous assistance from the “big brother,” Nigeria.

He said: “Problems of Guinea Bissau are problems of Nigeria. I have come to you as your son.

“I need your help and assistance to make the people happy. I will not let you down, neither will I put you in any difficult situation.’’

In response to these demands, the Nigerian leader commended “General“ Embalo on his confirmation as President and for stabilizing the country.

“I commend your political dexterity in getting the opposition to join the proposed unity government,” he said.

President Buhari restated the determination of Nigeria to keep West Africa politically stable and promised to support the new government in Guinea Bissau.

“I will cooperate and help in every way possible,” he further assured.

He also used the opportunity of the visit to praise the good work that the President of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, who is the current Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), was doing in the sub-region.

President Buhari particularly commended Issoufou for keeping him informed of “all that is happening around’’.

