Buhari reappoints Ojo as Seed Council D-G

By . Published Date
President Muhamadu Buhari signs 2019 Budget into Law at the State House; 27th May 2019. In attendance were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, among others. Photo: State House.

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointment of Dr Olusegun Ojo as the Director-General, National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC).

The Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, made this known in statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

NAN reports that Ojo was first appointed in May 2015, at a time when the council and the seed sector were faced with challenges and dwindling resources occasioned by economic recession.

“Prior to his appointment in 2015, he had worked as a seed scientist for over 35 years.

“His areas of special expertise include seed certification and quality control, seed production, seed testing, seed conditioning, seed storage and capacity building.”

“Ojo has deployed his wealth of experience in transforming the council into an innovative agency that has recorded tremendous growth and progress, while the momentum toward the actualisation of its mandate continuously increases,” Ogbe said. (NAN)

