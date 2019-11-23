Buhari reappoints NIMC DG

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Aliyu Aziz, the Director-General, National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC) for a second term.

Abdulhamid Umar, the General Manager, Operations and Corporate Communications of the organisation, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday.

Mr. Umar said the re-appointment of Mr Aziz was conveyed in a letter by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

“The President of the Federal Republic enjoins Engr. Aliyu Aziz to continue with the good work he is doing and take NIMC to the next level, in consonance with the Federal Government’s doctrine of integrity, transparency and accountability,” he said.

“This re-appointment is in pursuant to the NIMC ACT that provides two terms tenure for the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission.’’ According to him, the second tenure of Mr Aziz commenced yesterday.

