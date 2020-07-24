Buhari reappoints Ari as DG of ITF

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ntung Ari for another four-year term in office.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo.

The statement said the approval was contained in a letter to the Trade Minister from the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President dated 16th July, 2020.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, in a letter conveying the approval to the Director-General, called on him to continue to deliver on the mandate of the Agency and to assist Mr. President to deliver on his promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years.

The Minister further urged the Director-General to work hard and cooperate with the Management as well as other members of Staff of the organization to move the Agency forward.

He, therefore, called on the Director-General to see his re-appointment as another call to duty, an opportunity to serve the nation and to also consolidate and improve on the remarkable achievements recorded during his first term in office

It would be recalled that Mr. Ari was first appointed as the DG in 2016 and served for four years.

His re-appointment takes effect from September 26, 2020.

