Buhari reacts to alleged ‘coup plot’ in Ghana

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said the only acceptable form of governance in Africa in this 21st century is through democratic elections.

Buhari said this while reacting to the announcement of the interception of an attempted plot against the authorities in Ghana.

The president, in a statement today through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, expressed the continued support of Nigeria to Ghana and her people.

“Nigeria and Ghana are leading partners in ECOWAS, and Transparency International, and Afrobarometer’s Africa Index 2019 attested that both countries have recorded exceptional advances in fighting corruption.

“When you take on powerful and corrupt vested interests successfully, sometimes they seek to push back. As the saying goes, ‘if you fight corruption, corruption will fight back’.

“The only acceptable form of governance in our region in this 21st century is through democratic elections. It is the only way to install – and the only way to change – an administration. The days of coups and government without votes are over.

“All Africans hold the nation of Ghana in the highest esteem as the first post-colonial country to gain independence, and the first African country to hold multi-party elections by universal suffrage. Ghana is the first, true African democracy.

“We in Nigeria hold out – as always – our hands in support and friendship to our brothers and sisters in Ghana,” the statement read.

