Buhari re-deploys Permanent Secretary

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the redeployment of the Permanent Secretary, Staff Welfare Office (SWO), Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Mrs Didi Walson-Jack.

The Director, Communications, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHoSCF), Mrs Wunmi Ogunmosunle, made the announcement in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to her, Mrs Walson-Jack has been re-deployed to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

“The circular conveying the redeployment was signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita. The circular stated that the handing/taking-over processes should be completed on or before Friday, 2nd August, 2019,” she said.

Daily Trust reports that the former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Aminu Bisalla, last week retired from public service upon reaching the mandatory age of 60.

Mrs. Walson-Jack is thus expected to fill the vacant created by the retirement of Mr. Bisalla.

