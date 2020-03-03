Buhari promises tighter security in Gulf of Guinea

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised the Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea, Francisco Edu Ngua Mangue, that Nigeria is taking measures to secure the Gulf of Guinea, following his meeting with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

President Buhari made the promise at State House, Abuja on Tuesday while receiving Mr Mangue’s Letters of Credence.

The ambassador, in his remarks, said President Mbasogo had called for joint efforts to tackle the challenge since the insecurity at the Gulf of Guinea had persisted.

President Buhari also received Letters of Credence from Ambassador of Greece to Nigeria, Monsieur Loannis Plotas and his counterpart from Cuba, Clara Margarita Pulido Escandell.

The President, in a statement issued today by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said stronger ties with Greece and Republic of Cuba will bolster Nigeria’s ongoing effort to diversify the economy, improve global competitiveness and reposition the country to play more leading roles.

Buhari, who said the long standing diplomatic and business relations with the country will be strengthened for mutual benefit, added that most global challenges will need collective efforts for lasting solutions.

Plotas, while speaking, said business ties between Nigeria and Hellenic Republic, also known as Greece, had been long, particularly the flour mills that employed about 50,000 Nigerians at some point in the country’s history.

“I am very proud to be my country’s ambassador at such a historic moment when we will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of Nigeria, while my country will be celebrating its 200 years anniversary this year,’’ he said.

The ambassador told President Buhari that he will continue to support and project Nigeria across Europe, at every opportunity, while sharing its expertise in agriculture with institutions and individuals in the country.

President Buhari, while speaking with the Ambassador of Cuba to Nigeria, said the cultural similarities between both countries should serve as impetus for working together, especially on trade.

He said Cuba’s efforts in developing medicine and engineering could provide a springboard.

President Buhari said Nigeria received support at international forums from Cuba for many years, assuring that the bilateral relations would be strengthened.

The Ambassador of Cuba, in his remarks, said: “I am proud to serve in Nigeria. The history of Cuba is incomplete without Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We always recall that some of the slaves brought into our country were Nigerians, and they played great roles in the development of the country. That’s why we are mixed blood.

“Also, Your Excellency, your personal venture, integrity and your voice at the UN General Assembly in projecting Nigeria is outstanding.”

