Buhari presiding over Nigeria from London – Oshiomhole

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, says by signing the Deep Offshore Inland Basin Production Sharing (Amendment) Bill in London on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari has shown that he is presiding wherever he is.

Buhari is currently on a two-week private visit to London.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oshiomhole, during a visit to Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the National Assembly yesterday, said he was excited that Buhari signed the bill in London.

“His signing it into law has shown that wherever Mr. President is, he is presiding. He did that in Nigeria House in London. We have passed that stage of Mungo Park where a president can only function from his base.

“We celebrate the APC, we also celebrate the PDP members. We pray and hope the Senate will remain a formidable national pillar that Nigerians can rely on”, he said.

In his response, Lawan said the new Act would earn the country $2bn next year as against the $216m the international oil companies were remitting to the Federal Government on a yearly basis .

“Even if the price of oil stands at $55 per barrel, about $1 .5bn revenue will accrue to the country,” he said.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App