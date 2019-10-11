Buhari presented ‘voodoo budget’ — Secondus

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s proposed 2020 budget can’t tackle Nigeria’s economic woes.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja, during the inauguration of the Bayelsa and Kogi states Campaign Councils ahead of the November 16 governorship elections in the two states, Secondus also cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against rigging the elections.

“The voodoo budget presented by the President this week clearly shows the regime’s inability to tackle the nation’s economic woes.

” Your Excellencies, against these backdrops, I urge you to see your assignment as a challenge to save our democracy, to save our country and to save these two states.

“Nothing encapsulates the APC’s insensitivity to the groaning of Nigerians than their determination to increase their pain through extensive taxation, vat and toll gates.

“We are aware that APC has chosen the option of violence knowing what awaits them at the ballot box,” Secondus said.

