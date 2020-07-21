  1. Home
Buhari prays for Saudi King Salman’s speedy recovery

By Muideen Olaniyi   
President Muhammadu Buhari has prayed for the quick recovery of Saudi ruler and custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, who has been hospitalized.

Buhari, in a passionate get-well message to the monarch on Monday, said: “On behalf of myself, government and people of Nigeria, I pray for the speedy and full recovery of the Saudi King, one of the finest leaders I have ever met in the course of my interactions with world leaders.

“King Salman is a true friend of Nigeria who has never failed to identify with us at all times through important collaborations and cooperation.

“As the King receives medical attention, I send my best wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.’’

