Buhari, PDP condole with Sen. Makarfi on father’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have condoled with Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, former governor of Kaduna State and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the death of his father, Alhaji Muhammadu Na’iya, Majidadin Zazzau.

The President, in a statement by his spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, also commiserated with the government and people of Kaduna State and Zazzau Emirate on the passage of the Majidadin Zazzau, who was a strong voice for his community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The President’s prayers and thoughts are with the entire Makarfi family, friends and well-wishers as they mourn the illustrious community leader,’’ the statement added.

It quoted the President as praying almighty Allah to accept the soul of the departed and comfort those who mourned him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the PDP was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Malam Makarfi.

He described the deceased as a devoted statesman and devout Muslim, who dedicated his life to the service of God, stability and growth of the nation and the good of humanity at large.

“Though we intensely mourn, the PDP draws solace in the fact that Malam Makarfi lived a fulfilled life and bequeathed to our nation an outstanding patriot in Sen. Makarfi.

“Sen. Makarfi’s commitment to national development as Governor of Kaduna state, Senator of the Federal Republic as well as the sacrifices he made in stabilising and repositioning PDP during her trying times, speak volume of the lessons he must have received from his father.

“The PDP, therefore, condoles with the entire Makarfi family and prays the Almighty God to grant them and their loved ones the fortitude to bear this huge loss,’’ Ologbondiyan said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App