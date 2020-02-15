Buhari pays tribute to Gov Emmanuel’s late father

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for the legacy left by his late father, Elder Gabriel Nkanang.

President Buhari who was represented by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at the burial service of late Nkanang said the deceased left behind the ‘blessings of a thousand generations’.

Speaking on Saturday in Awa, Onna local government area, Buhari said because the deceased served God during his lifetime and died as a Christian, he left behind an inheritance for his children.

He stated that according to the Bible, the inheritance was not money, property or wealth but the blessings that would last for a thousand generations.

He explained that the late Nkanang would indeed rest in peace as a result of his works on earth, noting that only the deeds of a person while alive would determine whether they rest in peace or not.

He commended Emmanuel on the blessing his father left behind saying, “Papa was in his life time a legendary teacher and headmaster, who taught and mentored thousands of students, many of whom are here today celebrate his life and time.

“But his greatest legacy will be the faithful and prolific spreading of the gospel of Jesus Christ through the Qua Iboe Church. Through the great work that he did, it was clear to all that not only was he a teacher and a mentor of men but also a leader and father to so many.

Chairman of the Governor’s Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekitit state who spoke on behalf of governors said the gathering was a celebration of life.

He commended the children of the deceased for giving him a worthy departure saying, “we celebrate papa Gabriel Nkanang for a life well spent and also celebrate the children for ensuring that they give papa a worthy departure”.

While speaking, Governor Udom Emmanuel said the ceremony was a bridge builder.

“I feel so loved by Nigerians, I feel so loved by Nigeria as a country. This is a bridge building ceremony in this country, it has no party lines, it has no religious lines, it has no gender, it has nothing but a bridge building ceremony.

“I never knew I am this loved by Nigerians. I can only say Nigerians, I am deeply indebted to you. I love you all, I appreciate your show of love. I say on behalf of my family that we are very grateful.

Nigerians and dignitaries who attended the burial include Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, former Presidents, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience Jonathan, past and present state governors, former governors of Akwa Ibom state, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, members of the Federal Executive and State Executive Council, members of the National and Akwa Ibom State House of Assemblies, Peoples Democratic Party Cheiftains led by Prince Uche Secondus, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, Tarditional Rulers, Religious leaders like Prelate emeritus, Sunday Mbang, Rev. Dr Umai Ukpai, and Captains of Industry like Jim Ovia among others.

The late Elder Gabriel Nkanang was 90 years old.

