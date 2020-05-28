Buhari orders total crushing of bandits in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed a fierce military operation to “totally crush” those he called “mass murderers” terrorising people in Sokoto State.

President Buhari gave the directive on Thursday in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, following an attack by bandits in Sabon Birni Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

“As the world and Nigeria battle coronavirus pandemic, it is tragic and unfortunate that bandits have remained active in parts of the country, killing innocent people and throwing families into despair.

“We will not abandon you to your fate because we are determined to bring these mass murderers to their knees and crush them totally,” the President also said.

He said that a major military operation, code named; “Operation Accord,” was launched by the military, targeting the bandits that had been tormenting North-West and North Central states.

“This operation will be a full time and sustained military offensive that is intended to deny the bandits any breathing space to reorganize and regroup,” he added.

He reassured Nigerians that the government was determined to protect them against “remorseless psychopathic mass killers who have no regard for the sanctity of life.’’

Buhari, who commiserated with families who lost loved ones in the latest attack by bandits in Sabon Birni LGA, prayed for the quick recovery of those that sustained injuries.

