Buhari orders relief for flood, rainstorm victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the National Emmergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide relief assistance to those affected by flash floods, rainstorms, windstorms and fire incidents across the country.

The call followed an updated brief by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the magnitude of the havoc.

The president appealed to Nigerians to heed to early warnings by relevant government agencies on flood, rainstorm and windstorm.

He president expressed sympathy with families who lost their loved ones, as well as those whose property were destroyed.

He appealed to Nigerians to without hesitation, heed early warnings by relevant government agencies to avert the negative consequences of such natural occurrences in the country.

“It is important that our people listen and immediately comply with early-warning alerts and forecasts by government bodies in order to save lives and property from wanton destruction. As the saying goes, ‘a stitch in time saves nine,” he was quoted in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

