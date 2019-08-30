Buhari orders ministers to design monthly performance indicators for parastatals, agencies

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed Ministers to come up with key performance indicators for Parastatals and Agencies under their ministries which should be evaluated monthly.

The Minister of Communications, Dr Isa Pantami disclosed the President’s directive in Abuja when he received a delegation from the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), an establishment under his ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the delegation led by the Director General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa was on courtesy visit to the minister.

Pantami recalled that the president gave the directive during ministerial retreat and was re-echoed during their inauguration.

The minister who said he would implement the president’s directive to the latter, charged the workers to be passionate and dedicated to their work, develop themselves and contribute their quota to the growth of the nation.

“As instructed by the President, we will come up with the key performance indicators for agencies under our ministries which will be evaluated monthly.

“It is,important that you are passionate about your work, be hardworking and always find ways to improve yourselves because having your integrity intact is better than anything.

“If we are all committed to working passionately, it means the government has succeeded and will deliver on its mandate to develop the country through deployment of Information Communication Technology,” Pantami said.

Pantami also said that the ministry would come up with broad policies which would be handed to the agencies for implementation,

He assured that the ministry will always approve any action-plan of its agencies and intervene in situations where they needed support.

Specifically, Pantami said he was abreast with the events of NITDA having being the immediate past director-general of the agency for three years.

Congratulatory card presented to Dr Isa Pantami as Minister of the Federal Government.

He charged the management of NITDA to take proactive steps towards improving on the delivery of the agency’s mandate.

NAN reports that the delegation briefed the minister on the projects and programmes of NITDA and presented him with a congratulatory card on his appointment. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App