  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Buhari orders “immediate re-engineering of entire security apparatus” [video]

Buhari orders “immediate re-engineering of entire security apparatus” [video]

By Felix Onigbinde 

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a rejig of security operational strategies in order to prevent further “catastrophe” in the country.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing State House reporters after a meeting of the National Security Council chaired by President Buhari.

Monguno said the meeting discussed two memos on the problem of drug trafficking and addiction as well as the security situation in the North West and North Central geo-political zones.

Sharing

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.