Buhari orders distribution of food, money to 3.6 million households

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that palliative measures, including food and money, should be extended to 3.6 million households in the next two weeks.

He gave this directive in a broadcast to Nigerians on Monday night to update them on the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

The president had extended the lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun states by another 14 days following the continued spread of the virus in the country.

“No country can afford the full impact of a sustained restriction of movement on its economy,” Buharis said, adding that “I am fully aware of the great difficulties experienced especially by those who earn a daily wage such as traders, dayworkers, artisans and manual workers.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“For this group, their sustenance depends on their ability to go out. Their livelihoods depend on them mingling with others and about seeking work. But despite these realities we must not change the restrictions.”

He noted that his administration had earlier announced palliative measures such as food distribution, cash transfers and loans repayment waivers to ease the pains of its restrictive policies during this difficult time.

He said these palliatives will be sustained.

“I have also directed that the current social register be expanded from 2.6 million households to 3.6 million households in the next two weeks.

“This means we will support an additional one million homes with our social investment programs. A technical committee is working on this and will submit a report to me by the end of this week,” Buhari said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App