Buhari observes Eid el-Kabir prayers at home

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday observed the Eid El-Kabir prayers at home with his family.

President Buhari said the action was taken in order to adhere to the advisories from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

The President, who wished all a safe and happy Eid, had on his Twitter Handle@MBuhari tweeted : “I observed the Eid El-Kabir prayers at home with my family, this morning, in keeping with the advisories from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. Once again I wish us all a safe and happy Eid. #EidMubarak.”

The two units (rakaat) of prayers was led by the Chief Imam of the State House Mosque, Abdulwaheed Sulaiman.

Two big rams were slaughtered after the prayers in keeping with the tradition of the festivities.

Subsequently, the President took pictures with members of his family.

On Wednesday, a presidential aide, Garba Shehu, had announced in a statement issued that President Buhari will again not be receiving Sallah homage by religious, community, party and government leaders in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 infectious disease,

Shehu said President Buhari will observe the Eid El-Kabir prayers with his family at home, just as he did during the Eid El-Fitr a little over two months ago, in line with advisories from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The President, who wished all Muslims a safe and happy Eid, renewed the protocols as issued by the PTF that large gatherings, as much as possible, should be discouraged.

“Where small groups choose to hold the Eid together, face masks are absolutely necessary, as is social distancing.

“Advisedly, such prayers should hold outdoors and worshippers are encouraged to bring their own prayer mats,” the statement added.

Buhari, who urged all citizens to observe the occasion as advised by state and local authorities, again wished all citizens a safe and happy Eid.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App