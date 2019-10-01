Buhari not interested in third term — Presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency has rubbished reports that it has plans to amend the constitution so that President Muhammadu Buhari can seek a third term in office.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Tuesday said that Buhari is not interested in a third term.

He described President Buhari as a democrat who respects the Constitution and would never support any activity aimed at altering it.

“President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.

“There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change,” the statement read in part.

Read the full statement below.

State House Statement On Presidential Term Limits

The Presidency wishes to correct internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary regarding presidential term limits, given credence by so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations asking President Muhammadu Buhari to do a third term.

There are no circumstances – nor set of circumstances – under which President Buhari may seek to amend the Constitution regarding the two-term term limit on holding office as President.

President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.

There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change.

It is important to note that there was a past attempt to change the Constitution to allow for the-then incumbent president to stand for a third term. That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional – and rightly rebuffed. No such attempt will happen under this President.

President Buhari is a democrat. He respects the Constitution. Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have his time nor support.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 1, 2019

