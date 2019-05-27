JUST IN: Buhari, Northern Govs meet in Villa over insecurity

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with governors from the northern part of the country over rising insecurity in the region.

The meeting, our correspondent report started around 12:30pm at the council chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governors in attendance as at the time the meeting started were; Kashim Shettima (Borno), Simon Lalong (Plateau),Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Bello Masari (Katisna) Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (Sokoto), Muhammad Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara).

The governors meeting started after the president’s meeting with the South South Monarchs’ Forum.

