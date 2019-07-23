Buhari nominates Sunday Dare as minister

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr Sunday Dare as the ministerial nominee from Oyo State.

Dare, who is currently the executive commissioner in charge of stakeholders management, was nominated alongside 42 others.

Dare, who hails from Ogbomoso North local government, is the Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

He had once served as media adviser and Chief of Staff to the former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Before his appointment, he was the Convener of the Social Media Clinic (SMC), a Media/Information Technology (New Media) initiative committed to educating private citizens on IT development and also in the use of telecommunication as an information tool and creating awareness on how to responsibly use the platform provided by advancements in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University in 1991. He then proceeded to obtain a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from the University of Jos.

He was a Freedom Forum Fellow and Visiting Scholar, School of Journalism – New York University (NYU) in 1998.

He later proceeded to Harvard University under the prestigious Harvard Nieman Journalism Fellowship between 2000 and 2001 where he studied Media and Public Policy.

In 2011, he won the Reuters Foundation Journalism Research Fellowship, University of Oxford, UK where he researched “New Media and Citizen Journalism in Africa – A Case Study: Using New Media Tools and Citizen Journalism to Investigate Corruption in Nigeria.”

Mr. Dare has decades of experience in multimedia journalism spanning about 25 years (1991 and 2016).

