Buhari nominates 16-member NDDC board

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gida Mustapha, who said this Tuesday night in a circular, however said that the composition of the 16-member board is subject to Senate confirmation.

The circular signed by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Olusegun A. Adekunle, listed the nominees as:

Chairman, Dr. Pius Odubu (Edo);

Managing Director, Bernard O. Okumagba (Delta);

Executive Director Projects, Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom);

Executive Director Finance and Admin, Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa);

Delta Rep, Prophet Jones Erue;

Edo Rep, Chief Victor Ekhatar Edo;

Rivers Rep, Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh; and

Abia Rep, Nwogu Nwogu;

Bayelsa Rep, Theodore A. Allison;

Akwa Ibom Rep, Victor Antai;

Cross River Rep, Maurice Effiwatt;

Ondo Rep, Olugbenga Elema;

Imo Rep, Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian;

Northwest Rep, Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano);

Northeast Rep, Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa) and

Southwest Rep, Engr. Badmus Mutalib (Lagos).

“The interim management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand-over to the most senior Director in the Commission. The Chairman and members of the newly composed Governing Board are by this release invited to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday, 2nd September, 2019 at 2.00 pm for proper documentation and briefing. They are to come along with their updated CVs and valid identification,” the circular said.

