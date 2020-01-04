Buhari: No haste in withdrawal of military from troubled communitiesd

  1. Home
President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians that withdrawal of the military from areas where peace had been restored will not be done in a manner that will expose communities to more risks of attacks.

President Buhari gave the assurance yesterday following concerns and appeals from governors and community leaders over the proposed withdrawal.

The president, in a statement issued by his media aide Garba Shehu said the withdraw will be gradual and carefully planned, not abrupt or arbitrary to jeopardise the success already recorded by the military.

Buhari said the administration would not abandon citizens in need of protection.

He urged Nigerians, especially public affairs analysts, to carefully study the statement following a security council meeting with service chiefs that the withdrawal of troops will be done after an “assessment” to determine areas where peace had returned to enable civil authorities assume full control.

