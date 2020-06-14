Buhari, Nigerians mourn Ibidun Ighodalo

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has voiced shock at the death of Mrs Ibidun Itua-Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity House, based in Lagos.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said he shared the pain and sorrow of the family at the sudden death.

The President prayed God’s comfort for the entire family, friends and members of Trinity House.

He said that Pastor Ighodalo is one person who “faithfully prays for the country, and the government”and sent him a personal letter of condolence when his former Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, passed away in April.

“Please accept my condolence. May God give you the fortitude to bear the loss, and strengthen you at this trying time,” President Buhari said.

A cross-section of Nigerians have taken to Twitter to pay glowing tributes to Ibidun Ighodalo who died in Port-Harcourt at the age of 40.

While the cause of her death was yet to be ascertained, many took to Twitter to write about her exemplary live and how she inspired them in many ways.

@bunmioladuntoye wrote, “I didn’t know Ibudun Ighodalo on a personal space but I knew about her infertility journey and how she had 11 failed IVFs. This woman got a point where she was able to tell her story without holding back and adopted 2 lovely kids.

Rest in peace Ibidun Ighodalo.”

Another Twitter user @Auntydolapo said “I get very anxious and concerned about two topics, motherhood and mental health. I always looked up to Ibidun Ighodalo-Ituah on the whole motherhood journey, and now, she’s gone. Rest in peace Ibidun Ighodalo Ituah, you are a queen, you will always be a Queen

👸 https://t.co/aW1JNAmS0q

Here are other reactions :

The few times I met you, the aura around you was irresistible. Rest in Peace CEO Elizabeth R Events. Pastor Mrs. ibidun ighodalo. pic.twitter.com/DlFqZJIRZf — The Sales Guy (@ToyosiCSi) June 14, 2020

Ibidun ighodalo is one lady that is beautiful inside and out. She is so talented, soft spoken and kindhearted.

May her soul rest in perfect peace. 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/U2laGKez0G — Your Favorite Event Planner 🥰 (@oreke_lewa) June 14, 2020

I watched her in her IG page how she was setting up the Enugu Isolation center and how she broke her leg and still made sure everything was okay… Death this isnt fair 💔💔💔 Rest In peace Mrs Ibidun Ighodalo pic.twitter.com/wIWtwLUOnd — OluwaTimilehin (@kool2timmy) June 14, 2020

She is survived by her husband, Pastor Ighodalo, the senior pastor of The Trinity Church, and their two children.

