Buhari: Nigerians deserve prosperous lives

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday appealed to the three arms of government to continue collaborative partnership to ensure that policies, programmes and projects of his administration positively impact the lives of Nigerians.

According to him, “all Nigerians, regardless of ethnicity, religion and politics deserve peaceful and prosperous lives. Where these basic rights are trampled upon, Nigerians deserve fair justice delivery. It is, therefore, our collective duty to work collaboratively to ensure that such rights are safeguarded.”

Speaking at the commissioning of the annex building of the headquarters of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Area 3, Abuja, which also marked the valedictory session of the president of the court, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, Buhari said his administration would continue to adequately fund the judiciary to enable it discharge its responsibilities.

