JUST IN: Buhari names National Stadium after MKO Abiola

President Muhammadu Buhari has named the National Stadium, Abuja after the presumed winner of 1993 presidential elections, MKO Abiola.

Buhari announced this during today’s Democracy Day celebration at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The president also reiterated his commitment to address the challenges bedevilling the country.

