Buhari: N1trn wasted on constituency projects in 10 years

President Muhammadu Buhari says over N1 trillion expended on the constituency projects of National Assembly members in the last 10 years has yielded no results.

Buhari said this at the two-day National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Service and Presentation of Public Service Integrity Award, which started yesterday at the State House Conference Centre.

He said data collected on the constituency projects in rural communities revealed that people had not felt the impact.

The event was organised by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

“N1tn has been appropriated in the last 10 years for constituency projects, but the impact can hardly be seen,” he said.

He directed the ICPC to pursue the contractors who collected funds for such projects and their collaborators in government.

In his keynote address, the Chairman ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said the commission forced 34 contractors back to site in the selected states and a cumulative number of 200 contractors back to site across the country in states where it had not commenced enforcement activities under the Constituency Project Tracking Initiative (CPTI).

