Buhari, N/Assembly leaders raise c’ttee on security

ADVERTISEMENT

opinions divided on service chiefs—Gbajabiamila

President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of National Assembly yesterday met and resolved to constitute a committee involving both arms of government and the ruling All Progressives Cogress to periodically review the issue of security across the country.

The meeting, held at the State House, Abuja, was attended by Senate President Ahmad Lawan and House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Gbajabiamila told reporters that during the meeting, Buhari spoke on the challenges associated with insecurity.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

“The question of security is uppermost in his mind and he opened up to us and you must understand that some communications are privileged, but suffice to say that the president is concerned and he intends to do something about our challenges.

“Opinions are divided; the generality of the opinion is that the service chiefs should go, that was evident in our debates in the House of Representatives and in the senate, bus sometimes you don’t want a knee-jack reaction.

“Many of us identify that something drastic has to be done, there’s also the school of thought that says since we are talking about banditry, kidnapping and murders, what have the armed forces got to do with that, anywhere in the world?

“So, the question then arises that if he (Buhari) changes the service chiefs, does that address the issues of kidnapping and banditry? The Army, the Navy and the Air Force are outfits set up to tackle external aggression. It is the police that is set up for internal security, such as we are all witnessing.

“That’s talking about service chiefs, has the inspector-general of police met up with his responsibilities? The question is if we now narrow it that to the inspector-general to police, many will argue that he has done a very good job and many will argue with you that he’s straight-jacketed, there’s very little he can do in the face of no equipment, no funding and we explained to Mr. President that we have to increase funding, we’ve to recruit more.”

Lawan said Nigeria had reached a tipping point over the current security challenges as everybody was concerned about the situation.

He said the government needed to come up with strategies and roadmap to secure the lives and property of Nigerians in the intermediate and long-term basis.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App